15-Day Inter District Movement Ban In Assam: Read Complete Details Here

In order to curb the further spread of COVID-19 in Assam, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued the following order on May 17

All inter-district transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended for 15 days with effect from 5 AM of May 21 (Friday) or until further orders, except the exemptions as specified below-

Movement of goods and persons including frontline workers in connection with COVID-19 related duties on the production of valid documents Movement of officials, persons, both government and private involved in emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, district administration, pay & account office, electricity, water, and sanitation, public transport (Air/Railways/Buses) including all incidental services/activities that are essential for smooth functioning of all models of public transport (such as handling cargo, ticketing, air freight station, CFS, ICD etc.) disaster management and related services, IMD, CWC, water resources department, PHE, NUC, NCC and municipal services and all other essential services on production of valid identity card. Movement of judicial officers/officials of courts of Assam on the production of valid identity card. Movement of pregnant women and patients for getting medical/health services Movement of persons/officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on the production of valid identity card Movement of persons coming from/going to airports/railway stations/ISBTs allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket Movement of electronic, print media and government servants handling media issues on the production of valid identity card There shall be no restriction on inter-state movement of passengers and transportation of essential/non-essential goods. No separate permission/ e-pass will be required for such movements Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments providing the following essential services/commodities shall be allowed: Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits & vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipment. Banks, insurance offices and ATMs Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services Cold storage and warehousing services Private security services Manufacturing units of essential commodities Production units or services, which require a continuous process Movement of persons who are going for COVID-19 vaccination Movement of all the officials/persons entrusted with election-related works either by Government authorities or by private enterprises r by the authorities of any political party contesting candidate on the production of a valid identity card/engagement letter/appointment order/work order Movement of all the employees/persons involved in operations related to forestry under the Environment * Forest department on the production of valid identity card Movement related to supply and maintenance of agricultural implements Movement related to essential supply from and to FCI establishments. Transportation of all medical personnel, nurses, paramedical staff, other hospital support services Movement of air traffic, railway passenger and goods trains shall continue to operate Movement of government/semi-government officers in the rank of Deputy Secretary and above and senior executives in Non-Government sector along with their key support staff for emergency and essential works Movement in connection with maintaining supply chain of medicines Movement of goods shall continue uninterrupted Movement related to medical, last rite emergencies or any other movement with written permission from the jurisdictional deputy commissioner of the originating district

Other restrictions and exemptions as notified vide orders of May 4, 2021, for rural areas, of May 12 and May 15, 2021, for urban and peripheral areas and clarifications issued on May 13, 2021, shall continue to remain in force