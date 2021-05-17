Arunachal Pradesh: COVID-19 Vaccination For 18-44 Age Group Launched In Tawang

Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, on May 17, launched the Tika Utsav, COVID-19 Vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group at Khandro Drowa Tsangmo District Hospital Vaccination site.

The launching session was attended by Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok, DMO Dr Wangdi Lama, MS Dr NNamshum and other senior Doctors and officers.

The vaccines for 18-44 years will be available from May 18 afternoon while those with 45 years and above can get their vaccine in the morning session, informed Vaccine nodal officer DrNamgey Dakpa.

Later, MLA Tashi along with DC inspected the ongoing works in IPD and also interacted with doctors.

Speaking to the doctors Tashi said, “The entire Tawang has been declared as containment zone and, if anyone is having flu-like symptoms, they should come forward for testing, because early detection can save lives, and with combined efforts, we have to prevent further spread of the virus.”

He appreciated the dedication and service being provided by the healthcare workers, encouraged the doctors to work more sincerely.

“Though the workload is heavy and the number of cases is increasing but we should keep working and try to give our best,” he added.

During the interaction, Medical Superintendent Dr NNamshum and other senior doctors placed their suggestions and other requirements in the hospital especially an emergency well-equipped ambulance.

Speaking to the doctors, Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok said, “We should take the criticism in good spirit, and not be demoralised because of the blames being given to healthcare workers.”

“Keep on doing your duties seriously and sincerely,” he added.