Assam Reports Highest Ever Deaths Due To COVID-19 On A Single Day

With 92 deaths, Assam on May 17 recorded the highest ever single-day death due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Out of 91,481 tests conducted in the day, a total of 6,394 people tested positive for the infection.
The positivity rate was 6.99%
The Kamrup Metropolitan district recorded 1100 new cases and the recovery rate was 85.73%.
The information was shared via a tweet by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Summary of 17/5/2021
Today’s Total 6394
Kamrup(M) 1100
Death 92
Recovery Rate 85.73%
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 17, 2021