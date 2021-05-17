Assam Reports Highest Ever Deaths Due To COVID-19 On A Single Day

With 92 deaths, Assam on May 17 recorded the highest ever single-day death due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Out of 91,481 tests conducted in the day, a total of 6,394 people tested positive for the infection.

The positivity rate was 6.99%

The Kamrup Metropolitan district recorded 1100 new cases and the recovery rate was 85.73%.

The information was shared via a tweet by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.