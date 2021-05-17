COVID-19 Situation Still Grim In Northeast

As the upsurge of Covid-19 cases follows a downward trend in many states in the country, the same is not the case for the northeast.

The national average of rising cases is -3.52. Whereas some states of India are flattening the curve it is still unbent in most of the North-Eastern states.

As of May 17, the rate of increase of daily positive cases is getting higher in the northeast except for Assam.

Apart from the north-eastern states, the other states demonstrating an upward trend are Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Incidentally, the upward surge in the northeast coincides with the Covid-19 prediction model developed by the University of Michigan.

Meanwhile, Assam on May 17 banned inter-district travel to contain the spread of Covid-19.

At the moment the containment measures seem to be working but for how long will be something to watch out for.

Although the positivity rate is high in other north-eastern states, the numbers are low compared to other Indian states.

However, if the disease spreads to remote areas then it will be difficult to manage and in return, it will put immense huge pressure on the healthcare system of these states.

Every state in the northeast is trying to bolster its healthcare infrastructure, oxygen supply to deal with the Covid-19 crises.

However, will that be enough is the million dollar question.