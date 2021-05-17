COVID-19 Surge: Assam Bans Inter-District Travel

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 16 chaired a video conference with the deputy commissioners, Superintendents of Police, health department officials on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
After a detailed discussion on the COVID status presented by the health department, the following decisions were taken-
- All government officials will function along with the Health & Family Welfare Department as one unit
- The DCs and SPs will regularly visit COVID hospitals and containment zones and instil confidence in the public.
- DCs and SPS will ensure that COVID related medical services are well mainta9ined and available at odd hours, especially late night and in early morning hours and as well as on public holidays.
- At present, the availability of oxygen, ICU beds, medicine and other infrastructure for COVID management is sufficient to manage the current patient load. Hence, stress should be on giving quality care for the patient through timely testing, treatment and referral on a 24×7 basis.
- Considering the critical nature of many patients arriving at the hospitals, the initial/first-day emergency management of COVID patients in any government hospital should not be paused for the delay in making payment for medicines like Remdesivir in case of non-BPL patients. If necessary, the initial doses of payables medicines shall be provided free of charge, irrespective of the financial status of the patient as saving lives is of paramount importance.
- The districts shall ensure that against every 10 RAT tests, at least 3 RT-PCR tests are done without fail as RAT negative persons at times are detected in RT-PCR only resulting in the spreading of the infection unknowingly. A minimum of 1 lakh tests per day shall be undertaken from May 17 onwards across the state and a plan shall be shared with all the districts from the health department.
- Strengthening of the district and model hospitals, particularly in respect of oxygen pipelines, ICU units etc. should be given utmost importance, considering the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic. DCs shall supervise the ongoing works and complete the works on an emergency basis. In the meantime, it must be ensured that the facilities which have been built in, are fully utilised for the patients.
- In view of high mortality among the COVID positive patients from the age group of over 50 years, all such patients shall be kept in an institutional isolation facility for at least the first few days, unless it is confirmed that they are having a suitable self-isolation facility at home
- After COVID positive persons are detected at testing centres, they shall not be allowed to travel in public transport for home isolation. Persons allowed for home isolation shall have to arrange their own private vehicle or shall be allowed to go by a special transportation facility arranged by the district administration. All district shall plan and arrange for suitable transportation for COVID positive persons to be allowed to proceed for home isolation
- All districts shall ensure that COVID Care Centres provide treatment as per the relevant protocol notified by the health department
- All patients undergoing home isolation shall be contacted through telemedicine without fail. All districts shall immediately strengthen telemedicine to services in order to monitor patients at regular intervals
- DCs will declare micro containment zones promptly and if required, such zones could be declared even if the positivity rate is less than 10% as a pre-emptive measure.
- The COVID restrictions which are already in place should be strictly enforced and SPs should ensure that curfew is not violated by anyone. Curfew shall be implemented firmly with polite explanation to the people that there are measures taken for saving valuable lives.
- In line with the policy of strict quarantine with a human heart, the poor and economically weak households who are in containment zones should be provided a package containing essentials food items worth Rs 2000.
- Considering the spread of COVID cases from one district to another, inter-district movement of people shall be temporarily suspended from May 21. This shall help in reducing the positive cases coming from outside a district.
- In view of the importance of vaccination, every district shall immediately notify an ADC as in charge of COVID vaccination in the district. He shall personally supervise the setting up of COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) and ensure that vaccination takes place smoothly and expeditiously with proper social distancing
- The CVCs shall be well maintained with pictures/posters of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, information on vaccines and general do’s and don’ts related to COVID, for the benefit of vaccination beneficiaries.
- Necessary steps shall be taken to provide drinking water to waiting beneficiaries in each CVC and other necessary services like sitting facility, sanitation etc shall be provided with the help of local administration.
- Maintaining social distance, RAT among vaccine beneficiaries’ in some cases may be done
- Further, the vaccinations and other staff, who are engaged in these CVC shall be provided timely refreshments including breakfast/lunch/tea as per the time of the day by the district administration.
- Effective steps to avoid vaccine wastages should be ensured by every DC. Those centres where vaccine wastage is more shall be closed and such centres may be moved to urban/COVID hotspots areas so that vaccines are optimally utilised.
- The activities undertaken by the district administration/health authority of the district shall be prominently shared in social media (Facebook, Twitter etc) for better public visibility and for grievance redressal.
- As the government at Dispur is working 24×7 for tackling the COVID pandemic, the districts also must ensure that 24×7 service is extended to the needy public by ensuring COVID service availability as well as visibility of responsible officials.
- Minister, Health & Family Welfare and senior officials shall be in constant touch with all the districts and instruction from the health departments shall be given absolute priority as far as COVID management is concerned. The DCs and SPs shall attend video conferences organised by the health department whenever required, without any further orders.
- Health & Family Welfare Department shall issue necessary SOPs for institutional isolation of 50 plus age group COVID positive patients and improvement of facilities in COVID Vaccination Centres immediately
- Detailed district-specific review will be undertaken soon, particularly for districts where the COVID caseload trend is not encouraging
- The first review will take place after 15 days
- NHM/Revenue Disaster Management Department will place adequate fund for all districts immediately to implement the guidelines
- Any laxity in implementing orders shall be taken seriously and swift action will be taken immediately against the failing officials