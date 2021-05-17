Indians Disappointed As Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s “Thank You” Tweet Overlooks India

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “Thank You” tweet of May 15 has left several Indians disappointed.

Why?

In his tweet, Netanyahu posted emoticons of flags of 25 countries, extending his gratitude towards them for supporting Israel.

However, the tweet did not incorporate the Indian flag and this triggered dissatisfaction among the Indians who later countered the Israeli PM and asked him the reason for it.

In his tweet, the Israeli PM extended his sincere gratitude to countries like the United States of America, Albania, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cyprus, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovenia, and Ukraine among others.

“Thank you for resolutely standing with Israel and supporting our right to self-defense against terrorist attacks,” the tweet said.

🇺🇸🇦🇱🇦🇺🇦🇹🇧🇦🇧🇷🇧🇬🇨🇦🇨🇴🇨🇾🇨🇿🇬🇪🇩🇪🇬🇹🇭🇳🇭🇺🇮🇹🇱🇹🇲🇩🇳🇱🇲🇰🇵🇾🇸🇮🇺🇦🇺🇾

Thank you for resolutely standing with 🇮🇱 and supporting our right to self defense against terrorist attacks. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 15, 2021

The Indians did not take this ignorance lightly and Since then the hashtag campaign -#IndiaStandsWithIsrael has been trending on Twitter.

While some found it amusing, some tried to clear Israel’s stand, and the others urged PM Narendra Modi to clear his stance on the matter.

One might blame it on the stance taken by India on the conflict. India in the UN has called for de-escalation from both sides supporting the two-state theory. This might have not gone down well with the Israeli government.

The recent Israel-Gaza Strip Conflict has left an imminent end to the worst escalation in years with thousands of innocents running for shelter, creating a hellish existence for those bearing the brunt.

Recently, the conflict reached the steps of renowned media houses- The Associated Press & Al Jazeera- reducing its building to rubble.

As per a statement by the Palestinian medics, at least 136 people died in Gaza since hostilities erupted. This includes 34 children and 21 women while 950 others were wounded.

On the other side, Israel has reported eight dead, including a soldier on the Gaza border with six civilians, two been children.

Recently, through a Press Conference, the Israeli PM addressed the world, clearing his part.

“This conflict is against the terrorists residing in Gaza Strip. Such a confrontation might last for a while. We didn’t want escalation, but he who chose to escalate will feel our arms strike,” he said.