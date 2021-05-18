Pioneering video “Charlie bit my finger-again!” To Be auctioned Before Being Deleted From YouTube

After hitting a record 881 million views, the 56-second viral video of Charlie and Harry Davies “Charlie Bit My Finger – again!” uploaded on YouTube on 22 May 2007, is all set for its auction as Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

The auction will kick-off on the video’s 14th anniversary May 22, Saturday, running for 24 hours. Following this auction, the video will be permanently removed from YouTube on May 23. It is one of the earliest videos to truly go viral, holding on to its position for 171 days, before being dethroned by Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’.

“When we posted, YouTube was the new thing, but now NFTs is the exciting new thing.” said Charlie in an interview.

Sold off on Charliebitme.com, this auction will be hosted by NFT platform Origin Protocol. This popular video, can be recreated by the winning bidder featuring its original stars- Charlie and Harry Davies.

NFTs which is currently taking the digital art and collectibles world by storm, represent ownership of any unique asset, like a deed for an item in the digital or physical realm. Secured by the Ethereum Blockchain, (an open-source, blockchain based, decentralized software platform used for its own cryptocurrency, ether), NFT’s can only have one official owner at a time, not enabling anyone else to modify the record of ownership or copy/paste a new NFT into existence.

Earlier this year, many have witnessed the hype of NFT when plenty of early-to-mid 2000s memes were sold on blockchain. This list includes- Nyan Cat, Disaster Girl, Keyboard Cat and others.

Matt Liu, co-founder of Origin said the NFT movement is more than just a bubble. “There’s a million copies of the Mona Lisa circulating, either as physical or digital images, all over the world, but everyone knows that there’s only one. Even though there are still other digital copies, there’s one that’s basically been authenticated by the creator of this content.”- Liu added.