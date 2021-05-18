Arunachal COVID-19 Update: Death Toll Rises To 85, Tally Reaches 22,106

Arunachal Pradesh on May 17 reported 5 COVID-19 deaths, taking the state’s overall tally to 85 deaths.

One death was reported from the Dibang Valley district- the first from the district.

State health officials informed that a 71-year-old woman died of COVID-19 at the DCH in Dibang Valley HQ Anini.

“The deceased was not vaccinated and she had respiratory distress with very low SPO2. She also had other comorbidities,” the officials added.

Apart from the 71-year-old, the other four patients who succumbed to COVID-19 on May 17 are respectively from Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district, Pasighat, Upper Subansiri and Lohit district.

It may be mentioned here that Arunachal Pradesh reported 22 deaths in the last week.

The state recorded 304 cases on May 17, with 123 symptomatic cases. The state has 2,346 active cases.