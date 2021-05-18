Arunachal Government Trying To Procure Sputnik V COVID Vaccine

Arunachal Pradesh government is trying to procure the Russian made Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine and make it available at both private and government health centres across the state, informed state health minister Alo Libang on May 1777.

He was addressing the media after the launch of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun.

The vaccination drive will continue till May 30.

Libang further informed that the state health department is also in touch with the Serum Institute for additional COVID-19 vaccines.

He further urged the people of the state to follow the COVID-19 protocols holistically.

He also informed that 6 cases of the highly contagious B.1.617.2 lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been detected in Arunachal.

He further informed that the health department has identified 36 vaccination centres across the state where over 100 people in the age group of 18-44 years are being vaccinated daily.