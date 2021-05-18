Assam Rifles Seizes Arms And Ammunition In Mizoram, Apprehends One Individual

In a major success in its crusade against smuggling activities, the Serchhip Battalion of HQ 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recovered one point 22 Revolver along with five live rounds on May 17.

Based on a piece of reliable information about the illegal movement of the weapon along the Indo-Myanmar Border a team of Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles launched to general Balukai at 1345 hours to monitor the illegal activities along the Indo-Myanmar Border.

The team established stops in the general area of Balukai and noticed the movement of one suspected individual approaching Tyao River to enter Zokhawthar village.

Once the individual crossed the border he was intercepted and checked on the spot.

During checking the individual one point 22 Revolver along with five live rounds were recovered from his possession.

The individual was apprehended and handed over to Police Station Champhai along with recovery for further legal proceedings.