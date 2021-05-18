Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre Registration Is Now Live On Google Play

Battlegrounds Mobile India has become the talk of cyber-town since Krafton Inc.- the South Korean game developer company- announced this exclusive Indian variant of PUBG Mobile on May 6.

Interest has now piqued all around after its Pre-registration was opened for Indian mobile users today.

It’s been 8 months since PUBG Mobile was banned in the country due to the tensions between India and China.

Since then, the Indian fans of PUBG have eagerly been waiting for any news of its return.

Naturally, Krafton Inc.’s announcement regarding its re-launch has created a buzz on various social media platforms.

Powered by Unreal Engine 4, an advanced real-time 3D creation platform, Battlegrounds Mobile India will ensure enhanced graphics for an immersive battle experience.

The pre-registration phase of this much-anticipated game is now live on Google Play Store.

Opening only for the Android users sadly the iOS users will have to wait a bit longer, as no dates have been announced regarding its availability on Apple Store.

To encourage users to pre-register themselves, Krafton is now giving away rewards as Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, 300 AG etc.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will also host launch week events to provide players with an opportunity to earn some cool rewards on the first week of its release.