COVID-19 Second Wave Has Claimed Lives Of 270 Doctors So Far

A total of 270 doctors have succumbed in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on May 18.

As the second wave is spreading faster and has been more deadly, doctors around the country are on high alert and they are taking every possible step to protect themselves from the disease.

It may be mentioned here that former IMA president Dr KK Aggarwal was the latest to succumb to the deadly infection on May 17.

According to the state-wide data released by the medical body, Bihar saw the maximum number of deaths of medical practitioners in the second wave.

With 78 deaths, Bihar tops the list and is followed by Uttar Pradesh (37), Delhi (29) and Andhra Pradesh (22).

The IMA further informed that 748 doctors succumbed to the disease in the first wave of the pandemic.

From January 16 this year, the doctors and other healthcare and frontline workers were inoculated in the first phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The programme was latest expanded to first include those above the age of 60, and later opened for the 45-plus category.