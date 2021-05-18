COVID-19: Singapore Variant Can Lead To 3rd Wave In India, Warns Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 18 warned the Centre of a new COVID-19 variant found in Singapore.

The Delhi CM further said that if the Centre doesn’t take precautionary steps, then it could result in India’s third wave.

“The new form of Corona that came to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it may come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government are air services with Singapore to be cancelled with immediate effect and prioritise the options for vaccinating children at the earliest,” Kejriwal tweeted

It may be mentioned here that the warning comes at a time when Delhi has started showing signs of gradual recovery.

The number of daily cases has come down from the highest seen last month at more than 28,000 to less than 5,000 recorded on May 18.