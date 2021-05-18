Cyclone Tauktae Leaves 6 Dead In Maharashtra

Cyclone Taukate, which swept past Mumbai on its way to Gujarat on May 17 night, killed six people and left nine injured.

The storm made landfall at 8.30 pm with 190 km per hour gusts that damaged houses and trees forcing people to flee.

Meanwhile, the cyclone downgraded from an ‘extremely severe’ cyclonic storm to ‘very severe’ on May 18 morning.

It was centred over Saurashtra in Gujarat, some 205 km southwest of Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the weather department said that the cyclone was moving north-northeast at 10 km per hour.

“The cyclone is expected to weaken gradually,” the weather department added.

The department further informed that very heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Saurashtra.