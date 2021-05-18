Forme IMA President Dr KK Aggarwal Dies Of COVID-19

Former president of the Indian Medical Association IMA) and a prominent face of India’s medical fraternity, Dr KK Aggarwal, died of COVID-19 on May 17.

The Padma Shri award winner had been on ventilator support at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital for the past few days.

The 62-year-old former IMA president died at 11.30 pm on May 17 “after a lengthy battle with Covid”, said an official statement on his Twitter account.

It may be mentioned here that he had taken both vaccine doses.

“Ever since he became a doctor, Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal has dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness. Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives,” the statement added.