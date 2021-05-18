Manipur: Journalist Wangkhem, political activist Erendro Charged Under NSA

Imphal-based journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem and political activist Erendro Leichombam, who were arrested on May 13 for two “controversial” Facebook posts, has been charged under the National Security Act (BSA) by the Manipur government.

The arrest was made after a complaint was filed against the duo by the Manipur BJP general secretary P Premananda Meetei and vice-president Usham Deban.

In his post, Wangkhem wrote, “Santhi Sanyung na yadrabo, oh!!! RIP #Rashikang_Kangyet Hayeng Nga chaani.”

When translated to English, this roughly means, “Cow dung cow urine didn’t work. Groundless argument. Tomorrow I will eat fish.”

On the other hand, activist Erendro, speaking about Singh’s death, wrote, “The cure for Corona is not cow dung & cow urine. The cure is science & commons sense. Professor ji RIP.”

Manipur government officials informed that the Imphal West District Magistrate Th. Kirankumar late on May 17 night passed two separate orders charging Wangkhem and Erendro under the stringent Act.

The district magistrate, in his orders, said that as Wangkhem and Leichombam are likely to be released on bail shortly and would resume activities that are prejudicial to the security of the state and the maintenance of public order, hence they should be prevented from carrying out such activities through an alternative preventive measure.

The maximum period for which one may be detained under the NSA is 12 months, but the term can be extended if the government finds fresh evidence.