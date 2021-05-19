Assam: 52 Jail Inmates Test COVID Positive In Dibrugarh Jail

Jailed Uniter Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) or ULFA (I) leader Jibon Moran, along with 51 other inmates of the Central Jail, Dibrugarh has tested positive for COVID-19.

It may be mentioned here that the prison currently has 530 inmates, out of which 223 inmates were tested for the infection.

Over the past two days, 52 have been found to be positive.

The COVID-19 positive inmates have been kept in isolation.

Jibon Mora, 65, used to manage ULFA (I)’s finances and he was relieved from all the positions and duties of the outfit after his health condition deteriorated.

Moran later surrendered before the police, after which he was kept in the prison.