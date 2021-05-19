Assam COVID-19 Update: State Reports 6143 New Cases, 89 Deaths

With 6,143 new positive cases on May 19, the COVID-19 tally in Assam rose to 3,47,011.

A total of 1,02,040 tests carried out in the state on May 19.

Among the new cases, the Kamrup Metropolitan district recorded a total of 913 cases.

The overall positivity rate of the state on May 19 was 6.02% and the recovery rate was 84.87%.

Meanwhile, 89 patients succumbed to the infection on May 19, taking the overall tally to 2433.

This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet.