Assamese E-books Available For Class 12 Students

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council of Assam (AHSEC) has made a number of announcements for students in view of the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Academic activities have been severely affected as educational institutions are closed for some time due to the pandemic. Class 10 and Class 12 exams are already on hold. Restricted to their homes and studies disrupted, students are facing an uncertain future. In a welcome move the council has made a few announcements for students who were supposed to appear in Class 11 final exams.

The notification of May 17 released by AHSEC states that the students who had filled the examination forms for HS 1st year or Class 11 examinations are promoted to the 2nd year or Class 12. Also the 2021-22 sessions would be started online. Council has also made digital editions of text books available in their website. Students can now access the Class 12 textbooks written in Assamese at www.ahsec.nic.in. These were earlier distributed freely by the govt.

As the CBSE Class 11 and 12 textbooks are already prescribed for Assam as well the English editions are already available at https://ncert.nic.in/index.php?ln.

However a number of issues remain unaddressed. The Council has asked the teachers and the heads of institutions to look after the arrangement of online classes. But in a state like Assam access to internet remains a cause for concern. And for online classes to continue a smartphone and a good internet connection remains vital. A proper e-education policy looking after such issues is the need of the hour.