COVID Patients Should Get Vaccinated After Three Months Of Recovery

COVID-19 patients should get vaccinated after three months of recovery, said the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) on May 19.

NEGVAC’s fresh recommendations are based on the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging global scientific evidence and experience.

In its recommendation to the union health ministry, NEGVAC said, “COVID-19 patients who have been given anti-SARS-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, the vaccination should be deferred by three months from the date of discharge from the hospital.”

“If a person gets infected with COVID post administration of the first dose of the vaccine, the second dose should be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from the illness,” the recommendation the union health ministry further stated.

NEGVAC has further recommended that an individual can donate blood after 14 days of either receipt of the COVID vaccine or testing RT-PCR negative if suffering from COVID-19 disease.

NEGVAC further clarified that there is no requirement for screening of the vaccine recipients by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) prior to COVID vaccination.

The expert panel said persons with any other serious general illness requiring hospitalisation or ICU care should also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.