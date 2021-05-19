Cyclone Tauktae Aftermath: Fallen Trees, Crumbles Homes, Lost Lives

An unusually powerful tropical cyclone and the longest one to hit the West Coast, Tauktae emerged as a major challenge for the 5 Indian states- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

With the country already grappling with the second wave of COVID-19, Cyclone Tauktae has made matters worse for the states on the west coast.

Personnel from the Indian Army, Navy, Indian Air Force & NDRF have been working tirelessly to provide relief to the affected.

As Tauktae approached land, the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center reported maximum sustained winds of 100 knots (185 kilometres/125 miles per hour) and gusts up to 125 knots (230 kilometres/145 miles), equivalent to a category 3 or 4 hurricanes.

According to news reports, the storm contributed to the deaths of more than 45 people in Gujarat, destroying hundreds of homes, and caused power outages and traffic jams.

More than 150,000 people have been evacuated from Gujarat in anticipation of Tauktae’s arrival.

The NDRF on May 17 said it has evacuated thousands of stranded people in the last three days in Gujarat, Kerala and Daman and Diu in view of Cyclone Tauktae.

“Two deaths have been reported in Goa. More than 500 trees have fallen. Around 100 major houses and 100 minor houses were damaged. Roads are blocked. The power supply is disrupted,” stated Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The major ports and airports have been shut in Gujarat as the most powerful cyclone in more than two decades roared up the west coast.

The cyclone has left a trail of destruction as it brushed past the coastal states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

At least six people were killed and several injured in Maharashtra as Cyclone Tauktae west past its coast while eight people died in cyclone-affected coastal Karnataka.

Similarly, The Indian Navy has rescued 132 people on board from Barge P305 that went adrift in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai hours before a very severe cyclonic storm with winds gusting up to 185 km per hour made landfall on the Gujarat coast, an official said on May 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 19 undertook an areal survey aerial survey of the affected areas of Gujarat and adjoining Union territory of Diu to assess the devastation caused by Cyclone Tauktae. He announced a relief package of Rs 1,000-cr to aid in relief and recovery.