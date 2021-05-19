Former NSG Chief Who led 26/11 Counter-Terror Ops Succumbs To COVID-19

Former Director-General of the National Security Guards (NSG), JK Dutt, IPS officer (retired), passed away on May 19 due to COVID-19-related complications.

He was admitted to Medanta.

As the chief of NSG, JK Dutt saw the counter-terror and rescue efforts during operation Black Tornado in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

“JK Dutt was an officer, who excelled in the cadre and central deputation. He always led from the front,” said Zulfiquar Hasan, ADG (CRPF), and also a West Bengal Cadre officer, consoling Dutta’s death.

JK Dutt was a 1971 batch Indian Police Service Officer from the West Bengal cadre.

He served in various positions in the CBI and the Central Industrial Security Force and during his tenure in CBI, Dutt was associated with many sensitive cases.

Dutt completed his post-graduate in History from Delhi University.

He has received Police Medal for Gallantry, Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.