Manipur’s 20-Year-Old Footballer Hormipam Ruivah Voted I League’s Fan’s Defender

The Indian football fans have voted Hormipam Ruivah as I League’s Fan’s Defender of the season for his stellar performance at the back for Punjab side Round Glass Punjab.

The 20-year-footballer, who hails from the Tangkhul district of Manipur, had played 14 matches for Roundglass in the last season of I-League.

He completed 90 interceptions, 131 ball recoveries, and making 216 challenges with an impressive 66% win rate.

Ruivah’s heroics helped Roundglass to finish at the fourth place in the last season of the league.

It may be mentioned here that Ruivah’s impressive show with the Roundglass has also earned him a spot with the Kerala Blasters at the Indian Super League (ISL).

He has signed a three-year-contract with the ISL side.