Meghalaya on May 19 recorded 872 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s overall tally to 25,744.

Sources close to the state health department further informed that the state reported 24 more COVID-19 fatalities in the day, taking the overall death toll to 379.

Apart from this, a total of 411 recoveries reported in the state in the day, taking the overall recovery tally to 19,596.

Meghalaya currently has 5,769 active cases and so far 5.98 lakh tests have been conducted in the state.