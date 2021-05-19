Nagaland Extends Total Lockdown Till May 31

The Nagaland government has decided to extend the total lockdown imposed in the state from May 14 night till May 31.
The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at an emergency meeting of the High Powered Committee held at Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s residence to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.
The High powered committee under the Chairmanship of the Hon’ble CM @Neiphiu_Rio had an emergency meeting today at CM Residential office & decided to extend the statewide lockdown with existing SOPs till 31st May 2021. @NagalandCS @abumetha @pangnyu @AlongImna
— Mmhonlumo Kikon (@MmhonlumoKikon) May 19, 2021
It may be mentioned here that the total lockdown in Nagaland was initially imposed for a period of 7 days.
So, here’s the list of things allowed in Nagaland during the lockdown period-
- Movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities/food items and medical supplies including oxygen/oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment
- All healthcare facilities, pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, movement of healthcare workers including those for animal healthcare, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID testing and medical emergencies
- All officers and staff working in the Governor’s Secretariat, Chief Minister’s Office, Chief Secretary’s Office, Guwahati High Court Kohima Bench and District Courts District Administration, Police, Security forces, Fire & Emergency services, Home Department, Medical, Postal Services, NIC, NSDMA, Home Guards & Civil Defense, SDRF, Power, PHED, Food & Civil Supplies, Finance, Taxes, Treasury and Accounts, Banks /ATMs, IT & C, IPR, AIR and Doordarshan, Social Welfare Department including the functioning of Sakhi One Stop Centre, Women Help Line, Child Protection Services, Anganwadi Services, LPG services including their delivery, distribution and transportation, Private Water Tanker / Carriers, Prison and related services, Courier Services, Municipal Services like cleaning and sanitation, Food Corporation of India (FCD, Directorate of State Lotteries, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited and Administrative Training Institute (ATI)
- Agriculture and allied activities and ongoing construction works will be allowed subject to the contractor /owner ensuring adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviours. The Concerned District Task Force shall ensure that labourers already at the site are engaged and no new labourers are brought from outside. Further transportation to and from the camp to the worksite shall be arranged by the concerned contractor /owner
- Petrol pumps shall remain open while ensuring there is no crowding
- All establishments and personnel relating to electronic and print media, telecom/internet service providers
- The District Task Force shall evolve a mechanism to facilitate the opening of vegetable, fish/meat vendors, milk booths, bakeries, local grocery stores, hardware, electrical and electronics shops including those that sell animal feed shops for public purchase from 06: 00 AM to 12:00 Noon in consultation with the respective colony/ward authorities ensuring COVIID-19 appropriate behaviour. The public may be advised to shop their essential needs from within their colony only
- Dimapur Airport shall remain open and movement of staff and passengers (with proof of ticket) will be permitted subject to adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviours.
Hotels for lodging shall be allowed to remain open with minimum staff. Further, restaurants shall remain closed for in-house dining. They may however cater through home delivery services. Food delivery, groceries delivery and other e-Commerce Service providers are allowed
- Funeral services limited to not more than 20 persons
- All places of mass gathering shall be closed and all social/political / sports/entertainment / academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations barred, except for solemnization of weddings with the prior permission of the District Task Force limited to a maximum of 20 persons
- Movement of all private and public transport vehicles shall be suspended except for medical emergencies with occupancy of 50% and COVID appropriate behaviour. All other cases shall require special permission from the District Task Force. However, government vehicles whose movements are required for the departments as mentioned in Serial number (ii) above shall be allowed subject to the production of valid ID cards on-demand
- The movement of inter-state transit passengers shall continue to be allowed as per provisions of the Revised Standard Procedure (SOP) for returnees and travellers entering Nagaland
- The Administrative Heads of Departments / Heads of Departments / Heads of offices and the core group of officers/staff in their respective departments will attend to urgent and essential matters including court cases. All other Government employees should be available on call
- Strict enforcement of these restrictions shall be ensured by the respective District Task Forces and strict checking shall be done at the district entry points to prevent non-essential movement of people