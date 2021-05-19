Nagaland Extends Total Lockdown Till May 31

The Nagaland government has decided to extend the total lockdown imposed in the state from May 14 night till May 31.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at an emergency meeting of the High Powered Committee held at Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s residence to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Informing about the extension, BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon tweeted, “The High powered committee under the Chairmanship of the Hon’ble CM @Neiphiu_Rio

had an emergency meeting today at CM Residential office & decided to extend the statewide lockdown with existing SOPs till 31st May 2021.”

It may be mentioned here that the total lockdown in Nagaland was initially imposed for a period of 7 days.

So, here’s the list of things allowed in Nagaland during the lockdown period-