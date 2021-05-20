Adequate Ventilation Can Stop COVID-19 Transmission

Union government‘s principal scientific adviser K VijayRaghavan’s office has issued guidelines to fight the pandemic, according to which, adequate ventilation can play a key role in stopping the coronavirus’ transmission.

Raghavan, in a tweet recently, said that whether vaccinated or not, one must not forget the three principles of crushing the pandemic – masks, physical distancing and ventilation.

“Just as smells can be diluted by ventilation, the dangerous concentration of the virus can be reduced by ensuring that outdoor air flows in,” the guideline said.

Raghavan’s office also stated a crucial point that larger size of saliva and nasal discharge in the form of droplets fall to the ground and on surfaces, and smaller aerosol particles are carried in the air up to 10 metres.

The guidelines further stated that the placement of the fan is also crucial as the fan should not be at a place where it can cause contaminated air to flow directly to someone else.

“If the windows and doors of a room are shut, the exhaust fans should keep running,” the guidelines added.

About workplaces, the guidelines suggest keeping windows and doors wide open with the air-conditioners running so that clean air can enter and dilute virus particles.

For maximum air circulation, the addition of an exhaust fan has also been suggested.

Further, the guidelines warned that saliva and nasal discharged in the form of droplets and aerosols by an infected person is the primary mode of virus transmissions.

The infected person without symptoms also transmits the virus, the document added.

“In closed un-ventilated indoor spaces, droplets and aerosols become quickly concentrated and greatly increase the risk of transmission to people in the area,” the Centre said.

Meanwhile, Raghavan also emphasised the need to wear a double layer mask or an N95 mask, which offers maximum protection.

“Ideally, a surgical mask should be used only once, but when pairing, you can use it up to 5 times by leaving it in a dry place for 7 days after one use (ideally give it some sun exposure),” it said.