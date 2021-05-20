Cyclone Tauktae Aftermath: 38 ONGC Workers Still Missing

After four days Cyclon Tauktae wreaked havoc on the country’s west coast, 38 ONGC workers are still missing after a barge that was carrying 261 people sank 35 nautical miles off Mumbai.

So far 186 people have been rescued and 37 bodies have been recovered from the wreck of barge P-305.

Barge P-305 was one of three – the others were Gal Constructor and Support Station-3 – deployed by engineering firm Afcons for its ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) contract.

A massive round-clock-rescue mission is being led by the Navy, which includes several of its ships, P-81 reconnaissance aircraft and Sea King helicopters, as well as Coast Guard and ONGC vessels, to detect survivors from the sunken barge and other vessels stranded or affected by the storm.

All 137 people on Gal Constructor, which ran aground during the storm, were rescued on May 18.

The 201 onboard Support-Station 3, which was drifting northwest in the Mumbai High oilfield, are believed to be safe, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The barge has been located by INS Talwar and is now being towed back to Mumbai harbour by ONGC support vehicles.