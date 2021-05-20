Daily Vaccination Rate In Assam Is Extremely Poor: Gaurav Gogoi

Kaliabor Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on May 20 has lashed out at the Assam government and said that the daily vaccination rate in Assam is extremely poor.

He alleged that the current vaccination rate has left out a majority of the population, leaving them exposed and vulnerable to the virus.

Vaccination is the only defence, he said in a tweet.

“The central and state government should be transparent and communicate the date by which 70% of the Assamese public will be vaccinated,” Gogoi added.

He was reacting to a tweet by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who May 19 informed about the vaccination status of Assam.

In the tweet, the CM informed that till May 19 a total of 35,69,314 doses were administered in the state, of which 28,15,483 were 1st dose and 7,53,831 were 2nd dose.

A total of 37,555 persons were vaccinated on May 19, the CM had further informed in the tweet.

“Total vaccines available in stock for patients of above 45 years are 2,79,430 and for those in the 18-44 years group is 1,02,650,” the CM’s tweet further added.