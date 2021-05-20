Insurance Cover For 13,000 Athletes, Coaches And Support Staff

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will extend medical and accident insurance cover to over 13,000 athletes, coaches and support staff from this year.

SAI made the announcement on May 20, keeping with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports decision to ensure the safety and well-being of the athletes and support staff in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Athletes, as well as coaching and support staff assisting them to realise their potential, are the biggest stakeholders of the ministry,” said Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju.

“We want to ensure that all our athletes and contractual staff have health cover during these difficult times and even after,” he said.

“They are our national assets,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that the insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh each will be provided to all national campers, probable national campers, Khelo India athletes and junior campers training at SAI Centre of Excellence.

While the health insurance would be for Rs 5 lakh each, it also includes Rs 25 lakh cover for accident or death.

“Through this initiative, we are ensuring that all National-level athletes have insurance cover not just during the National camps but throughout the year. We have significantly raised the insurance cover for Khelo India scholar and junior athletes up to Rs. 5 lakh per athlete each year,” Rijiju added.

This will come into effect irrespective of the dates of a National camp even if such camps have not been in operation in some disciplines so far this year.