Meghalaya CM Inspects Oxygen Plant Installation at Nongpoh

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday inspected the installation of the 150 LPM Oxygen Plant at Nongpoh Civil Hospital in Ri-bhoi district.

The Plant will produce oxygen for 25 beds & will be functional by early next week. UNDP funded oxygen plants are also being setup in other two important towns of Tura and Jowai.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the work and gave directions to finish work by next week

“We have received the equipment. Installation works are ongoing. We still need to do the internal piping of the building, which will take some more time. We hope and expect that this plant will be made functional early next week”, the Chief Minister added.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also discussed with officials on setting up another Covid base at the Maternity and Child Hospital, at Umran Niangbyrnai.

“We are in touch with the TATA Trust. They have committed to set up the oxygen plant at the MCH”, the Chief Minister informed.

The Meghalaya Chief Minster also said that health infrastructe is being bolstered all over the state to combat the current wave of Covid.

“As cases continue to rise in the State, we need to be prepared for any eventuality and Ri-Bhoi district being one of the entry points in the State is very vulnerable”, the Chief Minister said.

Later the Meghalaya Chief Minister also inspected the setting up of Jengjal Oxygen Plant at West Garo Hills.

To be set up in three weeks on completion, the Jengjal plant will cater to the needs of five districts of Garo Hills and part of West Khasi Hills.