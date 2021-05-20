Panery MLA Biswajit Daimary To Be New Assam Assembly Speaker

Senior BJP leader and Panery LAC MLA, Biswajit Daimary is all set to become the new Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker.

The name of the former Rajya Sabha MP as the next Assam Speaker was announced by Assam BJP president Ranjit Kumar Dass.

Meanwhile, Bokajan MLA Numal Momin was announced as the Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

It may be mentioned here that Daimary left Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in November 2020 to join Bharatiya Janata Party before the Bodoland Territorial Council elections.