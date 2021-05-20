Pinarayi Vijayan Takes Oath As Kerala CM For Second Term

Pinarayi Vijayan on May 20 afternoon sworn in as Kerala Chief Minister in a brief ceremony conducted in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

The ceremony was allowed only after the Kerala High Court gave its permission on May 19.

It may be mentioned here that Vijayan guided the CPM-led Left Democratic Front to a historic second successive term in the April-May election.

“Took the oaths of office and secrecy, as the Chief Minister of Kerala. Together, let us realise a people’s alternative, and build a Nava Keralam!” Vijayan tweeted moments after taking the oath.

Vijayan will head a new 20-member cabinet with no carry-over – apart from himself – from the previous government.

It may be mentioned here that 75% are first-time ministers and 10 are first-time MLAs.