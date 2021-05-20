Today Is World Bee Day: Know The History And Significance

Every year, since 2018, May 20 has been celebrated as World Bee Day in remembrance of Slovenian beekeeper Anton Jansa (1734-1773)- who is regarded as the pioneer of modern beekeeping and one of the most important authorities in the subject of bees.

Jansa was born on May 20, 1734.

The day is celebrated to spread awareness of the threats that bees face due to human activities.

It also intends to make people aware of the vital role that these little buzzing creatures play in the ecosystem.

The main purpose behind the observance of World Bee Day is to acknowledge the role of bees and other pollinators in the ecosystem.

Every year the day is based on a theme and the theme of World Bee Day 2021 Bee Engaged: Build Back Better for Bees.

Through this theme, the UN intends to emphasise creating a favourable environment for bees to thrive.

Moreover, the UN also takes into account the protection threats posed to the bees by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Why are bees important for the survival of the human race?

Bees are the biggest pollinators and if bees were wiped off from the Earth, then the entire ecosystem of the world would crumble. There would be no crop breeding!

Bees are a wonderful gift of nature. Here a few facts about bees for your knowing-