Wildfire Wreaks Havoc in Greece, Homes Damaged, Monasteries Evacuated

An uncontrollable wildfire in Greece damaged homes and this led to large-scale evacuations on May 20.

The fire tore through rugged forest terrain and destroyed the nearby towns and homes.

Fire Service officials said eight water-dropping planes and three helicopters were involved to try to contain the blaze some 70 kilometres (45 miles) west of Athens, outside the resort town of Loutraki.

Meanwhile, authorities have also issued evacuation orders for six settlements, in an area with many vacation homes.

Sources informed that two Orthodox Christian monasteries were also evacuated.

Till the filing of this report, no injuries were reported.

It may be mentioned here that wildfires are common during Greece’s hot summers.