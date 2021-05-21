Army Chief Reviews Operational Readiness, Security Situation In Northeast

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane arrived at Dimapur (Nagaland) on May 20 on a two-day visit to review the operational readiness along the Northern Borders of Arunachal Pradesh and the security situation in the hinterland of Northeast.

On arrival at the Corps Headquarters in Dimapur, the Army Chief was briefed by Lieutenant General Johnson Mathew, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps and the Division Commanders on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness along the Northern borders.

The COAS complimented all ranks for maintaining excellent vigil and exhorted them to stay alert and keep watch on activities along the LAC.

The Army Chief is scheduled to return back to New Delhi on May 21.

General Naravane on May 19 said that the Indian Army is keeping a constant eye on activities by the Chinese military including a drill it is conducting in its training areas near the Ladakh region and there were no “violations” by either side since the implementation of the disengagement in Pangong lake areas.