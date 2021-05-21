Aung San Suu Kyi’s Party To Be Dissolved

The election commission of Myanmar, appointed by Myanmar’s junta, will dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi’s party- National League for Democracy Party (NLD).

News outlet Myanmar Now, citing a commissioner on May 21, said that the decision was taken during a meeting with political parties that was boycotted by many parties including the NLD.

The Myanmar junta further said that NLD did fraud in a November election.

“The election fraud conducted by the NLD was illegal. So we will have to dissolve the party’s registration,” the chairman of the junta-backed Union Election Commission (UEC), Thein Soe said.

“Those who did that will be considered as traitors and we will take action,” Soe added.