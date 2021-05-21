COVID-19: Mizoram Records Highest-Ever Single Spike With 296 Cases

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections inched closer to 300, pushing Mizoram’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 9,740, while the death toll continues to remain at 30, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 21.

A total of 296 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the active cases rose to 2,303, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Of the 296 cases, 10 cases were confirmed during RT-PCR tests at Zoram Mecial College (ZMC), 186 cases were confirmed during Rapid Antigen Test and 5 cases were detected during TrueNat test.

A total of 7,407 people have recovered from the disease in the state so far.