Dalai Lama’s Successor To Be Approved By China

China on May 21 said that the successor to the present Dalai Lama should be approved by it.

The Chinese authorities hence have ruled out recognition to the successor or heir that is nominated either by the Dalai Lama or by his followers.

“The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama and other grand Living Buddhas has been subjected to approval by the central government since the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911),” an official white paper issued by the Chinese government in Beijing claimed.

“In 1793, after dispelling Gurkha invaders, the Qing government restored order in Tibet and promulgated the Imperially Approved Ordinance for Better Governance of Tibet, improving systems by which the central government-administered Tibet,” the white paper titled Tibet Since 1951: Liberation, Development and Prosperity further added.

“The ordinance stipulated that the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama and other grand Living Buddhas had to follow the procedure of drawing lots from the golden urn and that the selected candidate would be subject to approval by the central government of China,” the white paper further added.

It may be mentioned here that the 14th Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 following a Chinese crackdown on an uprising by the local population in Tibet.

He has been granIndia granted political asylum by the Indian government.

And since then, the Tibetan government-in-exile also has its base in Dharamsala in Himachal.

The issue of a successor to the 14th Dalai Lama has gained prominence in the last couple of years.