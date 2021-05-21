India, First Team To Field Two Teams Simultaneously: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistani captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has praised Indian cricket and said that it is the first country to field two national teams simultaneously.

“This idea of assembling a second Indian team is very interesting. What India is trying to do today, Australia did this years ago, but they were not able to be successful in it,” Haq said in the latest episode on his YouTube channel, Inzamam ul Haq – The Match Winner.

“India appear to be pulling it off. For the first time, I think it is happening that a national cricket team will be playing two different series,” Haq further said.

“One side in one country and the other side in some other country, and both are national teams,” he added.

“When Australia was at their peak. From 1995 to say 2005-2010, they had tried to distinguish two international teams named Australia A and Australia B, but they didn’t get permission,” he further said.

“India is doing what even Australia couldn’t do at their peak. And the move makes sense given the isolation protocols and everything, and it couldn’t have been possible to send the same team to both countries in such a gap,” he further added.

It may be mentioned here that India’s primary side will be travelling to the UK for the World test Championship (WTC) final and then a five-match Test series against England.

Simultaneously, in July, a second Indian team will play a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

With most of the experienced players selected in the Test squad, some youngsters will get an opportunity to play against Sri Lanka.