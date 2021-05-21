Jailed Assam Activist Akhil Gogoi Takes Oath As MLA

Akhil Gogoi, who created history by becoming the first man in Asam to win an election from behind the bars, took oath as the MLA on May 21.

Gogoi was elected to the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly from Sivasagar Legislative Assembly Constituency.

On May 21, the newly-elected MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy on the first day of the Assam Assembly session.

It may be mentioned here that Gogoi defeated his nearest rival Surabhi Rajkonwar of the BJP.

Gogoi, who is the president of the newly floated political party Raijor Dal, has been languishing in prison since December 2019, after the NIA booked him on charges of sedition and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) following his alleged involvement in the violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state.

On May 11, however, a special NIA court granted permission to Akhil Gogoi to take oath as a legislator in the Assam Assembly.