Nagaland Records 11 More COVID Deaths, Tally Rises To 245

With 11 more deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the overall death tally in Nagaland rose to 245- the COVID dashboard published by the union health ministry on May 21 showed.

The total caseload of the state now stands at 19,284 and 326 new cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

Nagaland currently has 4,519 active COVID-19 cases and so far 14,520 people have recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, to curb the spread of the infection, the Nagaland government earlier this week decided to extend the total lockdown imposed in the state from May 14 night till May 31.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at an emergency meeting of the High Powered Committee held at Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s residence to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Further, the Nagaland health minister S Pangnyu Phom inaugurated the state’s first Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation Plant at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) on May 17.

Funded by PM Cares, the PSA Oxygen Generation Plant has the capacity to produce 300 litres of oxygen per minute while 18,000 litres per hour.

Dr Neikiesalie Kire, Urban Development & Municipal Affairs along with other officials from The Health & Family Welfare Department were also present on the occasion.