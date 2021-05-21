Nationwide Cumulative Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 19 Crore

India has achieved a new milestone in its vaccination drive as the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 19 Cr (19,18,79,503) on May 21 under Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 19,18,79,503 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,53,883 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am o My 21.

These include 97,24,339 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 66,80,968 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,47,91,600 FLWs (1stdose), 82,85,253 FLWs (2nddose), 86,04,498 beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1stdose), 5,98,35,256 (1stdose) and 95,80,860 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.5,62,45,627 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,81,31,102 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

Ten states account for 66.32% of the total doses given so far in the country.

More than 20.61 Lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

With this achievement, India again set a new record of the highest ever tests conducted in a single day.

On another front, the daily positivity rate has declined to 12.59%.

India’s Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the eighth consecutive day. 3,57,295 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

India’s cumulative recoveries have reached 2,27,12,735 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 87.25%.

Ten states account for 74.55% of the new recoveries.

In another positive development, India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases for five consecutive days now.

2,59,551 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States reported 76.66% of the new cases in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 35,579, followed by Kerala with 30,491new cases.

On the other hand, India’s total Active Caseload has decreased to 30,27,925 on May 21.

A net decline of 1,01,953is witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 11.63% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Eight (8) States cumulatively account for 69.47% of India’s total Active Cases.