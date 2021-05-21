Renowned Road Safety Expert Dinesh Mohan Succumbs To COVID-19

Dinesh Mohan, one of India’s most popular and extremely respected road safety and injury prevention expert, succumbed to COVID-19 on May 21, IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao informed.

Rao informed that Dinesh Mohan was under treatment at St Stephen’s Hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“He passed away this morning due to a cardiac arrest,” Rao said.

It may be mentioned here that Dinesh Mohan was a stalwart in areas of road safety and transportation, and made immense contributions to research in the area.

Dinesh Mohan was also an Honorary Professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

Condolences poured in from various quarters after the news of his demise spread.