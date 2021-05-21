Tehelka Founder Tarun Tejpal Acquitted In Rape Case By Goa Court

The founder-editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal was acquitted by a court in Goa on May 21 of charges of raping a former colleague in 2013.

The Goa government, meanwhile, has stated that it will challenge the order before the High Court.

Tarun Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a young woman in an elevator of a five-star resort in Goa during an event in 2013. He was arrested the same year.

The trial court charged him with rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement in 2017.

Tejpal, however, challenged the charges first in the Bombay High Court and later in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court ordered that the trial in Goa must continue.

The 58-year-old journalist was present in the court in Mapusa along with his family when the “not guilty” verdict was announced.

“It is with profound respect that I thank this court for its rigorous, impartial and fair trial and for its thorough examination of CCTV footage and other empirical material on record,” Tejpal said after the verdict thanking his lawyer Rajiv Gomes.

Gomes, however, died of COVID-19 last week.