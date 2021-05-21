West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee To Contest From Earlier Seat After Losing Nadigram

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who lost from the Nandigram, is set to return to the seat she gave up in favour of challenging her former aide Suvendu Adhikari in his stronghold.

The Trinamool MLA who won from Bhawanipore, Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay, resigned from the Bengal assembly this afternoon to enable his party boss to contest from the seat.

“Mamata Banerjee will fight from Bhawanipore in the coming six months,” NDTV reported quoting Chattopadhyay.

Chattopadhyay, however, will continue as West Bengal agriculture minister for six months.

He will contest from another seat to return to the assembly.

Mamata Banerjee had a landslide victory in the Bengal election.

However, a third straight term was tempered by her own loss in Nandigram by a narrow margin to the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

To continue as the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee needs to contest by-polls within six months and become a member of the state legislative assembly.

Article 164 of the constitution says a minister who is not an MLA within six months has to resign.