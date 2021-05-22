120-Year-Old Dholi Devi Takes COVID-19 Jab In Jammu & Kashmir; Army C

Dholi Devi, a 120-yr-old woman from the Udhampur district of Jammu & Kashmir, has emerged as an inspiration to many.

“Smt Dholi Devi represents the voice of hope during the pandemic gloom. Inspired by her, the entire village has now voluntarily come forward for inoculation,” stated an official release

Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen YK Joshi on May 21 went to her residence and felicitate Devi personally.

He said that she is an inspiration to the villagers of the Udhampur district of Jammu & Kashmir and urged them to undergo the vaccination.

“Vaccine is the best shield against the COVID infection. We are very happy to get our eldest member of the family vaccinated against the COVID-19 infection,” added a family member who accompanied her.

Taking the lead to get herself vaccinated with the first jab, she told the media, “I am 120-year-old, received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccination and faced no problem at all.”