70% Japanese Firms Say Tokyo Olympics Should Be Canceled Or Postponed

A survey done by news agency Reuters has revealed that around 70 per cent of Japanese firms want the Tokyo Olympics either cancelled or postponed.

These firms are of the view that going ahead with the Games will increase coronavirus infections at a time when the medical system is under heavy strain.

It may be mentioned here that Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is just nine weeks away.

Meanwhile, states of emergency have been imposed in much of Japan until the end of the month to counter a spike in infections that have resulted in a shortage of medical staff and hospital beds in some areas.

According to the survey, around 37 per cent of firms were in favour of cancellation, while 32 per cent want a postponement.

The results of the survey are roughly in line with public opinion polls.

The government and International Olympic Committee have repeatedly said the Games will go ahead.