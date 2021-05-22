Abducted ONGC Employee Ritul Saikia Reaches Sonari

Abducted ONGC employee Ritul Saikia, who was released from captivity by ULFA (I) early on May 22 morning, has reached Sonari in the Sivasagar district in Assam.

He entered Longvi village in Nagaland’s Mon district after crossing the Indo-Myanmar border around 7.10 AM earlier on the day.

Meanwhile, Assam director-general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the safe release of Saikia.

Speaking to the press, Mahanta said, that the State police have no credit in Saikia’s release and the entire credit should go to the chief minister.