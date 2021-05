The Assam government will conduct the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa Examinations as soon as the COVID-19 situation normalises.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) office on May 22.

SEBA officials and members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) took part at this all-important meeting.

HSLC and High Madrassa examinations in the state were postponed as COVID-19 cases surged in the state.