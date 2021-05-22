Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood Announces Oxygen Plants In Andhra Pradesh

Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood on May 22 took to social media to announce that he would be setting up a couple of oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh in June.

“Very happy to announce that the first set of my oxygen plants will be set up at Kurnool Government Hospital and one at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, AP in the month of June! This would be followed by setting more plants in the other needy states! Time to support rural India,” Sonu Sood tweeted.

It’s worth mentioning here that the Dabangg actor has been arranging oxygen concentrators and other necessary equipment for COVID-19 patients across the country.

Since last year till date, Sood has been a saviour for many people who have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He regularly communicates with netizens via Twitter and other social media platforms seeking oxygen and other necessities.

The actor, reacting to a user’s tweet who shared how she allegedly got calls from Sonu Sood Foundation seeking Rs 10,000 for membership, tweeted, “Anyone who asks for money is a fake. Please don’t fall in any trap. My services are FREE. @SoodFoundation.”